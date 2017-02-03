 Tom Cruise is taking the Mission Impossible series to the City of Love | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Tom Cruise is taking the Mission Impossible series to the City of Love

hollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2017 18:27 IST
ANI
Tom Cruise

After the huge success of Rogue Nation, the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible series starring Tom Cruise is picking up pace.

The shoot will begin in early spring or summer in Paris, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

While the previous two movies were shot in Austria and Vienna, the makers are now eyeing the French capital.

The production on the latest movie in the franchise was put on hold due to a salary dispute involving Cruise. But it was all sorted out in September 2016.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is scheduled for a July 27, 2018 release.

