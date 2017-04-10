Watch Ashton Kutcher give a moving speech after Pillar of Character Award win

Ashton Kutcher, who was honoured with Robert D Ray Pillar of Character Award, for demonstrating “good character as a role model,” paid tribute to his wife, children and twin brother in an emotional acceptance speech, reports E! Online.

The Two and a Half Men star believes that his children — two and a half-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-month-old son Dimitri are — the “greatest lesson in character in his life”.

“The greatest, greatest lesson in character in my life are my kids. When my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honour, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,” the 39-year-old-actor shared.

The actor-activist also talked about his divorce from Demi Moore in 2013 and said that “he had a great fortune of having a divorce” as he got to know “how much love and loss is in there.”

He also paid tribute to his twin brother Michael Kutcher. “I was born a twin and from the moment I came into this world I had to share it with someone. I shared every birthday, every Christmas, I shared my bedroom, I shared my clothes, I shared everything I had and I didn’t know that there was another way because I always had my brother with me.

“My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn’t a choice and that people aren’t actually all created equal. The Constitution lies to us. we’re not all created equal. We’re all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that,” he said.

Ashton Kutcher gave this speech at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines in his native Iowa.

