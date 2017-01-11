xXx: Every shot of Deepika Padukone that we’ve seen so far. In GIFs of course

It’s a difficult job, but someone’s got to do it. We’ve taken on the task of finding all the Deepika Padukone moments from xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and compiling them in one convenient location. In GIFs.

xXx 3 is Deepika’s Hollywood debut, in which she plays a femme fatale type who is brought onboard Vin Diesel’s ‘team’.

From what we’ve seen in the trailers, the film looks like a mindless actioner, exactly the sort it is supposed to be. And while Deepika didn’t get too much screen time in the first trailer, Diesel and Co. have rectified this gross miscarriage of justice in the ones that followed.

Shall we begin?

This is the first time we will probably see Deepika in the film. She is trying to break into a safe of some kind and is stopped by a menacing man with a British accent.

“Sorry darling, private party,” he says.

... And then, he attacks her, with a watch he probably stole from James Bond.

“Invitation must have got lost in the mail,” she replies.

After this brief introduction to her character’s special set of skills, we see her again, on an island which seems to house only suspicious-looking folks.

“The men who come to this island are on the run,” she informs Xander Cage, who has probably come looking for her in an attempt to recruit her into his team.

He isn’t wrong about her. He walks in on her attacking some unfortunate soul.

“You’re looking for someone,” she says. “And who’s to say I haven’t already found her?” he fires back.

“Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’re going to come up short.”

Trying, and failing to convince her that he isn’t a cop (or a representative of the authorities), Xander brings in Donnie Yen, who probably knows Deepika’s character from a past mission.

After a quick display of her terrific grenade-handling skills, Deepika announces, “I guess we’re on the same team now!”

And here it is, ladies and gentlemen: The team.

What follows are quick glimpses from what looks like the final action set-piece of the film, in which Deepika teams up with Ruby Rose to take down the bad guys.

Then, there are a couple of quick shots of her, back on the island. This could be from the earlier scene, after Xander departs, or from the ending.

And here’s the last shot, which seems to be from after the xXx team has won, and Xander and Serena (Deepika’s character) are reflecting on what they’ve just been through. Love, obviously, is in the air.

There you go. It seems like we’ve just charted Deepika’s entire arc in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more