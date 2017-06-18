 India vs Pakistan, full cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, IND vs PAK full score: PAK win | icc-champions-trophy-2017 | Hindustan Times
ICC champions trophy

India vs Pakistan, full cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, IND vs PAK full score: PAK win

India lost to Pakistan by 180 runs in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval. Get full cricket score of India vs Pakistan here.

icc champions trophy 2017 Updated: Jun 18, 2017 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Champions Trophy 2017
Pakistan beat India to become ICC Champions Trophy title. Get full cricket score of India vs Pakistan here.(AFP)

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday. A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India’s hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times. Catch full cricket score of India vs Pakistan final here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of IND vs PAK, thenclick here.

