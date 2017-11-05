15 labourers injured in explosion at Hisar oil mill, six critical

At least 15 labourers were injured in an explosion in the petroleum tank at an oil mill factory here in Hisar on Sunday. Police said the incident occurred at around 3 am at Ashish Oil Mill located in Uklana block of the district.

Initial reports said a leakage in the boiler caused the fire, though police said they were taking expert opinion in ascertaining the cause. Sources said the oil mill had been shut from a long time, and had opened for functioning on Saturday.

Several fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and managed to douse the fire after four hours. The injured labourers were rushed to private hospitals in Hisar, where six are presently critical.

“All the injured were the workers at the mill. Six are still critical due to severe burn injuries,” DSP Jaipal said.