 2 dead, 80 injured in Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2 dead, 80 injured in Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu

india Updated: Apr 17, 2017 00:33 IST
Jallikattu

Two spectators died, one of them gored by a bull, and 80 persons were injured in the ‘jallikattu’ (bull taming) sport at M Pudur area of the district on Sunday, police said.(PTI File Photo)

Two spectators died, one of them gored by a bull, and 80 persons were injured in the ‘jallikattu’ (bull taming) sport at M Pudur area of the district on Sunday, police said.

32-year-old Thirunavakarau, an engineering graduate, died on the spot after he was attacked by the bull, while another man “died of shock” when another bull ran towards him.

The bull dashed into the barricade, behind which the man was standing. Out of shock, he suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsed and died on the spot, police said.

A total of 80 persons, mostly bull tamers, were injured in the event, they said.

Most of the injured were treated as outpatients at the medical outpost set up at the venue, while a few others were hospitalised.

Besides this, five persons were injured in a clash between two groups of bull tamers over the reported wrong announcement of the prize winners by the organisers.

Most of the prizes, including motorbikes, were damaged in the violence, police said.

Ten persons have been detained in connection with the clash, they added.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you