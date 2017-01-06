80-year-old Sonepat woman found dead in her house; police clueless

In a chilling incident, an 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Bhatgaon village of Sonepat district on Wednesday, with a plastic bottle stuffed inside her private parts, police said. The incident came to light when the son of the deceased woman came down from the first floor on Wednesday morning to find out his mother lying dead without clothes and heavily bleeding

He informed the police who reached the spot to conduct investigation. Sonepat sadar police station house officer Prahlad Singh said they could not find the reason of the woman’s murder initially as there were no injury marks on her body. However, during postmortem, injury marks were found on her private parts and a bottle stuffed deep inside. “She died due to extensive bleeding,” he said, adding that “there was no confirmation of rape as of now.”

The police have lodged a case of murder against unknown on the complaint submitted by the son of the deceased. “We have not been able to find any clue of the killers or their motives behind the incident,” the SHO said.

The incident was reported in Sonepat, where crimes against weaker sections have been rampant. Recently HT reported that 2016 witnessed a 38% rise in rapes and 36% rise in murders in the district when compared to 2015. In the past, incidents such as these have been reported quiet often in this part of Haryana.

In April last year, an 82-year-old woman was raped and then killed at her residence in Bohar village of Rohtak district.