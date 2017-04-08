85-yr-old mauled to death by dogs in Kerala

An 85-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Missing since Friday, the partially-eaten body of Kunhikrishnan was recovered on Saturday from a paddy field near his house.

“Preliminary reports suggest that he was attacked by dogs. Details will be available only after the post-motrem,” said a senior police officer of Attingal.

The latest incident triggered fear that people will take law into their hands and resort to mass killing of stray dogs. Last year, four people were killed in stray attacks and the state witnessed many incidents of mass killings.

The state government had decided to kill troublesome street dogs following the incidents.

However, animal welfare groups and activists opposed the move vehemently saying it would trigger mindless killing of canines. The government was later forced to withdraw its directive.

The state had reported 40,000-odd dog-bite cases last year.

After stray killings attracted widespread condemnation, the government had given strict instructions to local bodies to implement animal birth control programmes.

Since most of the local bodies don’t have the required infrastructure and facilities for sterilisation, they usually resort to quick means of culling and poisoning inviting the wrath of animal-lovers.