Delhi air pollution Live: HC says stubble burning main villain, IMA points to ‘public health emergency’

Many parts in northern India woke up to a hazy morning, with air quality in the national capital dipping to ‘severe’. The Indian Meteorological Department said the haze was fog and not smog, but air quality levels were the worst for the second time in New Delhi since Diwali.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, individual stations in Delhi-NCR recorded AQIs as high as 446 at 9.30am. Out of 19 monitoring stations in NCR, 12 recorded severe air quality. The lowest AQI was in Gurgaon at 357 at 9.30am, which is classified as very poor.

Here are the highlights of the day:

6:40pm: Stubble burning is the “main villain” behind the severe level of pollution in Delhi and the neighbouring areas, the Delhi high court said on Monday, as it asked the AAP government and the neighbouring states what steps they have taken to address the issue.

6:10pm: The Indian Medical Association said New Delhi was in the midst of a “public health emergency” and appealed to the city government to halt sports and other outdoor activities in schools. The association also said the Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled for November 19, was likely to leave those participating especially badly hit because the air quality is worst during the early part of the day, when the run takes place.

6pm: All primary schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow, if needed will extend order till day after, says Manish Sisodia.

5.30pm: “We have declared a state of public health emergency in Delhi since pollution is at an alarming level,” the head of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Krishan Kumar Aggarwal told AFP.

5pm: All schools in Delhi have suspended outdoor activities and advised parents to ensure their children wear masks.

4:16pm: Delhi-NCR governments asked to get ready for odd-even scheme if pollution reaches ‘emergency’ level.

4:15pm: Hike parking fee across Delhi four times to curb pollution: Supreme Court-appointed anti-pollution panel to Delhi government.

3:32pm: EPCA also instructs Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches.

3:30pm: Environment body EPCA recommends that parking fees in Delhi-NCR be quadrupled.

2:20pm: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a paramilitary force under the Union home ministry, has ordered on Tuesday issuance of over 9,000 face masks for its personnel deployed to guard the IGI Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government ministries and installations in Delhi, according to a PTI report.

1:08pm: “Considering high level of pollution, I have requested Sh Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, to consider closing schools for a few days,” tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

12:50pm: NGT slams Delhi, UP and Haryana governments over bad ambient air quality in the national capital, directs them to explain what preventive steps did they take to deal with the ‘emergency situation’ prevailing today, reports news agency PTI

12:25pm: Train operations have also been affected with 33 inbound trains delayed by three hours or more.

12:20pm: At least 7 flights have been delayed, and one flight from Lucknow has been diverted to Jaipur.

12:15pm: MeT officials say runway visibility had dropped to around 400m at 8 am in the morning, but had cleared to around 425-725m at 10:30 am.

12:12pm: Delhi CM Kejriwal says Delhi has become a gas chamber for almost a month.

All of us together have to find a soln to this. Every year, during this time of the year, Del becomes a gas chamber for almost a month https://t.co/4YrA3HZG98 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

12 noon: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi’s air pollution is this bad at this time of the year every year.

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

11:50 am: ANI reports that more than 20 flights were affected at Delhi airport after the runway was closed due to low visibility

11:15am: Indian Medical Association declares Delhi a public health emergency state, ANI reports. The Association advises schools to be shut and tells people to avoid stepping out into the open

10am: Dense smog on National Highway-9 in Haryana. Long-distance trains from Bathinda to Delhi via Sirsa and Hisar are running late by an hour.

Haryana Roadways cancels several early morning long-route buses to avoid accidents.

8:50am: Long queues of four wheelers clog Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway and Noida-Greater Noida expressway as rush hour begins.

8:30am: Visibility in national capital at 200 metres

8am: In Haryana, Fatehabad’s district collector orders schools to open one hour later than usual. Schools to now open at 9 am for the next week.