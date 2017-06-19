All eyes on Rajinikanth’s entry into politics after he meets Hindu Makkal Katchi

It may only be a matter of time before Tamil actor and superstar Rajinikanth joins politics.

After speaking to his fans and hinting about venturing into the political arena last month, the superstar is making the right noises, picking up issues of importance and meeting people from various sections of the society.

“For sure Rajinikanth is coming into politics and he will be launching his own political party,” Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath said on Monday after a 45-minute meeting with the superstar at his residence.

“It is time Rajini sir came into politics and brought Tamil Nadu out of the current mess,” the right-wing Hindu body leader said. “We have also requested him to join politics,” he said.

Sampath also rejected the contention that Rajinikanth had kept himself aloof from politics and never took up issues of public interest, citing the superstar’s earlier comments on politics and political parties.

Indications from the superstar also point to the fact that he is readying himself for a political role.

On Sunday, the 66-year-old received a delegation of farmers from Tamil Nadu led by its leader P Ayyakannu, the president of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association. The Kochadaiiyaan star promised to take up their issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the farmers reminded him of his previous promise of Rs 1 crore for the river linking project, Rajinikanth offered the sum on the spot. They requested him to instead hand over the money to the Prime Minister and urged him to intervene on their behalf and help the farming community that is facing an acute existential crisis.

While the Dravidian parties have been lukewarm to the idea of Rajinikanth’s entry into politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is welcoming him wholeheartedly and is hopeful that the star with a huge fan following would join the party, helping it to make inroads in the state that has been dominated by the DMK and the AIADMK so far.

In fact, BJP leaders such as H Raja and Union minister of state Pon Radhakrishnan have invited him to join the saffron party.

“For a party without a charismatic leader, Rajinikanth makes a lot of sense. But even with Rajinikanth, the going might be tough for the BJP in Tamil Nadu for an assortment of reasons,” a political science professor at the Madras University said.

A film industry source said Rajinikanth appears to have made up his mind. In all probability, he will formally launch his party on his birthday on December 12.

The Kabali actor, who prefers to stay away from the spotlight, met his last month after a gap of 8 years and made his intention to join politics very clear. “If god is willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” he told them.

Currently shooting for Kaala, he is said to have advised his fans to exercise restraint as of now and he would “act” when the time is right.