 Amazon writes to Swaraj, regrets sale of ‘offending’ tricolour-themed doormats | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amazon writes to Swaraj, regrets sale of ‘offending’ tricolour-themed doormats

india Updated: Jan 12, 2017 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

External affairs Sushma Swaraj had described the doormats as ‘unacceptable’. (AP File Photo)

Etailer Amazon India has written to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and expressed regret for the sale of ‘offending’ tricolour-themed doormats, MEA spokesperson tweeted on Thursday.

Vikas Swarup, the ministry spokesperson, said Amit Agarwal, vice-president and country manager of Amazon India, said the company did not intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments.

Listings for Indian flag-themed doormats on Amazon’s Canadian site were removed after a series of protests by people from India and of Indian-origin.

The doormats were described as “Personalised Durable Machine-Washable Indoor/Outdoor” items and featured a stylised version of the tricolour. They were available on Amazon.ca’s marketplace from the vendor XLYL.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Swaraj had described the doormats as “unacceptable” after the matter was brought to her notice on Twitter. She warned that Amazon officials would not be given Indian visas and visas granted earlier would be rescinded if the e-tailer did not withdraw the product and apologise.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” tweeted Swaraj, one of the most active Indian ministers on Twitter with nearly 7 million followers.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<