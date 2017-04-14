Anger in Kashmir over purported videos of rights violation by forces, CM Mehbooba takes stock

A string of disturbing videos have ratcheted up political temperatures in Kashmir amid mounting bitterness between civilians and the security forces ahead of what is feared to be a long and troubled summer.

Two videos of army personnel’s alleged human rights violations against what are being described as young Kashmiri men and boys have outraged the Valley and sparked widespread condemnation, forcing chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to order a probe.

This also comes a day after three video clips of CRPF personnel being roughed up and abused by mobs purportedly in Kashmir went viral on social media.

The first video that surfaced on Friday purportedly showed a young man – described as a Kashmiri – tied to an army jeep allegedly as a human shield against stone pelters. In the clip, announcements can be heard in the background warning people that “this will be the fate of stone pelters”.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The army has said it was investigating the contents of the video but news channels quoted army sources as saying that the youth was captured after a stone pelting incident and “tied to the jeep for self defence after a mob tried to attack them”.

The video caused outrage in the Valley, led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah – who is the legislator from Beerwah where the video was supposedly shot.

“I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger,” Abdullah tweeted. “Let’s see channels going ballistic &having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since “Kashmir is ours” hell with Kashmiris”.

This fanned the anger triggered by another video that purportedly showed security forces opening fire allegedly on a bunch of children pelting stones.

In the video, the forces can be purportedly seen moving surreptitiously while taking cover behind a wall, bending, locating the position of stone-throwing youth and opening fire on a boy who falls down after the shots. At least six shots are fired.

Speaking to Hindustan Times CRPF spokesman Bhavnesh Chowdhary said he hadn’t seen the video. “I can comment only after watching the video,” he said.

But the videos of CRPF jawans allegedly being attacked has also stoked anger across India. In the first video a youngster whacks a paramilitary jawan in the head while in the other, a man kicks the helmet a security man is carrying in his hand and in the third video a group of youth is seen jeering, hurling invectives and getting physical with the men in uniform, who could be seen leaving the place quietly despite all the humiliation they suffered.

Hindustan Times couldn’t authenticate the location where and time when the videos were shot but confirmed that they were uploaded on Facebook on April 9, when eight civilians were killed by security forces during protests as Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls.

Only 7% of the voters reached polling stations, the worst turnout in the border state in almost 30 years. The violence forced the election commission to postpone Anantnag bypoll in the state from April 12 to May 25. A repolling in 38 booths saw just 2% turnout.

The rising tensions augur badly for the administration, roughly a year after more than 90 people were killed and thousands injured in widespread clashes following the killing of militant Burhan Wani. In 2010, similar street protests during the summer led to the death of more than a hundred people.