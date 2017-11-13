Alwar: Cops point the finger at gau rakshaks in Muslim cattle trader’s murder

A 35-year-old man found dead in Rajasthan’s Alwar was killed by “anti-social elements” trying to stop cow smuggling, police said on Monday, possibly a rerun of the murder of Muslim trader Pehlu Khan earlier this year that triggered nationwide protests.

Until now, the police had denied any connection between the killing of Umar Mohammed, whose body was found on railway tracks in Alwar’s Ramgarh on early Friday, and the recovery of a badly damaged pickup van with cows about 15 km away the same day.

But after two days of investigations, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash made a volte-face, saying the two incidents were linked and that the killers of Umar Mohammed were “anti-social elements”. But he avoided using the so-called term cow vigilantes, who have over the past year become synonymous with a string of attacks on cattle traders across India.

Prakash said an FIR for murder had been lodged on the basis of a statement by Ilyas Khan, Umar’s uncle. A minor boy, who the police say is an accused, has been taken into custody, and he has allegedly named five other attackers. Umar’s body has been sent to Jaipur for autopsy.

“The attackers were basically anti-social elements who attacked Umar and two other passengers of the pickup as they were smuggling cows. They later asked somebody else to dump Umar’s body on the railway track,” said Prakash.

Umar’s killing is reminiscent of the murder of cattle trader Pehlu Khan who was waylaid and lynched by cow vigilantes near Alwar on April 1. Khan had documents to prove that he was not smuggling cows.

Focus on cow protection, especially by vigilante groups, has risen since the BJP-led government took power three years ago, and several states ruled by the party made laws to punish cow slaughter.

So-called cow protectors have targeted cattle and meat traders, transporters and even farmers walking their animals — violence that has killed several people, mostly in BJP-ruled states. Critics accuse the vigilantes of using cows as a pretext to target Muslims and Dalits.

Cow vigilantes are known to patrol the roads in Alwar and neighbouring districts at night and waylay bovine transporters, mostly smugglers from Muslim-dominated Meo region. These mobs also reportedly extort money from cattle transporters. There have been instances of transporters firing at them, or even police, and fleeing.

Reacting to the latest development, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria told news agency ANI: “We will take strict action against the culprit, be it Hindu or Muslim.”

Umar Mohammed’s pickup had three passengers, including him. Tahir Khan, one of the passengers, was found with a bullet wound and taken to a hospital in Ferozepur in Haryana. It wasn’t clear how he was wounded.

The third occupant, Javed Khan alias Jabba, managed to escape and reached his village Ghatmika in Bharatpur on Friday evening, said Umar’s uncle Ilyas Khan.

“A car with five or six people accosted us on the way by pelting stones at us. I managed to run away but they caught the other two,” Ilyas Khan quoted Jabba as saying. After hearing of the attack, villagers set out to look for Umar’s body that was found on Friday evening.

Ilyas Khan said Umar was transporting three milch cows and an equal number of calves. The police had earlier said they found six adult cows, including a dead one.