Ban on Indian officials at overseas gurdwaras: MEA says India takes no notice of fringe elements spreading hate

Reacting to a reported move to ban the entry of Indian officials in some gurdwaras in Canada and the United States, the government on Thursday said that it takes no cognisance of fringe elements spreading hate and communal disharmony.

“We have seen several reports regarding such notifications,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while replying to a question on the issue.

He said the vast majority of the Sikh community in Canada and other parts of the world shared a very warm emotional bond with India and had worked for improving ties between India and the country where they lived.

“We take no cognisance of fringe elements which spread hate and communal disharmony,” Kumar said.

A group of office-bearers claiming to represent more than a dozen gurdwaras in the Canadian province of Ontario had decided to “bar” officials representing India, its diplomats and others from entering the premises of these places of worship.

This decision was made at a meeting held at the Jot Parkash Gurdwara in Brampton, a suburb of Toronto, on December 30 last year.