Bengal: CPI-M leader Raisuddin Mollah arrested for raping homeless woman

A Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly raping a homeless woman, police said on Friday.

“Raisuddin Mollah, the zonal secretary of CPI(M) in South 24 Parganas’ Mathurapur block-1, gave refuge to a homeless woman in a local party office one year ago. The leader allegedly raped the woman several times taking advantage of her situation,” Kaushik Kundu, the officer in-charge of Mathurapur police station said.

Police have arrested Mollah based on the complaint lodged by the victim on Thursday night.

The CPI-M leader has, however, denied all allegations and termed it a conspiracy hatched by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The accused has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody,” the officer added.