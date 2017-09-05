BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister’s last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

9:09 am: XI Jinping warns that world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change.

9:03 am: PM urges BRICS nations to work collectively for a digital world, skilled world, healthier world, equitable world and harmonious world.

9:00 am: Modi calls for an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream.

8:57 am: Modi says we need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change.

8:55 am: The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, says PM Narendra Modi in Xiamen.

We need coordinated action and cooperation in areas such as counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management: Modi

8:52 am: PM Modi highlights India’s growing engagement with Africa in multiple sectors and the International Solar Alliance.

8:49 am: PM addresses the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue.

8: 11 am: President Xi Jinping chairs Emerging Market Economies and Developing Countries Dialogue. He says countries need to oppose protectionism and rebalance globalisation to make it more sustainable.

8:10 am: Modi arrives for the dialogue on emerging markets and developing countries.

7:35am: PM Narendra Modi arrives at International Conference Centre, Xiamen for group photo of BRICS leaders and leaders of guest countries.

7:30am: On Monday, Brics declaration names LeT, JeM, Haqqani network, Taliban, al Qaeda, ISIL-DAISH among groups causing violence, security concerns.