Bypoll results LIVE: BJP leads in six of the 10 assembly constituencies, Congress ahead in Karnataka

Counting of votes began on Thursday across 10 assembly constituencies in eight states: Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Elections were held on Sunday in Rajouri Garden (Delhi), Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaji (Assam).

In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden,the bypoll was conducted as this west Delhi seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Jarnail Singh quit to contest against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly elections. The bypoll result is being tipped as a semifinal ahead of the April 23 Delhi municipal elections.

Thirty eight booths of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency also vote on Thursday after the Election Commission ordered repolling following violence in the April 9 by-election, in which 8 people were killed in clashes with security forces in Kashmir.

11:20am: BJP surpasses Congress in Madhya Pradesh’s Ater. With this lead, the party is ahead in six of the ten constituencies -- Ater and Bandhavgarh of Madhya Pradesh, Assam (Dhemaji), Rajasthan (Dholpur), Delhi (Rajouri Garden) and Himachal Pradesh (Bhoranj).

11:10am: After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha is leading in the bypoll to Dholpur assembly constituency by over 4,700 votes.

10:50am: BJP’s Anil Dhiman wins from Bhoranj seat by 8,433 votes in Himachal Pradesh: ANI

10:45am: BJP is closer a to definite win in Delhi.With six rounds of counting left, BJP is leading with 28,208 votes, Congress second with 20,266 and AAP a distant third with 6,239 votes.

“People have rejected AAP,” says Manjinder Singh Sirsa, adding that “this is the end of the Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi govt.”

10:40am: In Jharkhand, BJP’s Hemlal Murmu gets 2,629 votes while JMM’s Simon Marandi gets 2,552 in third round. JMM is still leading by 1,032 votes.

10:30am: Trinamool Congress is leading in West Bengal with over 52% votes in its favour so far. BJP is second.

10:20am: BJP’s Sirsa is ahead with 23,218 votes in Delhi. Congress’ Channdela is placed at second with 17,290 votes after ninth round of counting.

10:15am: Vote distribution after eight round of counting in Rajouri Garden:

BJP: 19557

Congress: 15972

AAP: 3848

NOTA: 225

10:05am: BJP gets 2467 votes while JMM 2008 in second round of counting in Jharkhand Littipara bypoll.

10am: BJP is ahead in five of the ten assembly constituencies -- Delhi, Rajasthan, MP (Bandhavgarh), Assam, Himachal Pradesh

9:55am: Vote count for Rajouri Garden shows BJP at 17459, Congress: 14459, AAP: 3395 after the seventh round

9:40am: Current trends:

Assam: BJP leading by 2752 votes from Dhemaji

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading in Bandhavgarh, Congress in Ater. The bypoll in Bandhavgarh seat was necessitated as MLA Gyan Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha in November last year. In Ater, the by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress leader Satyadev Katare.

West Bengal: TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya leading by 2935 votes from Kanthi Dakshin.

9:30am: Aam Aadmi Party, which aims to consolidate its power in Delhi, is currently placed third in Rajouri Garden.

The by-election is a test for AAP’s popularity after a lacklustre performance in assembly elections 2017, in which they assumed the Opposition’s role in Punjab and didn’t win a single seat in Goa. Success in bypolls is crucial for BJP and Congress’ relevance in city’s politics.

9:20am: Election Commission’s early results show BJP leading in Himachal while Congress stands second in Bhoranj assembly seat.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is taking the lead in Litipara, EC data shows.

9:15am: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa leading by 1011 votes in Rajouri Garden, early trends show.

The BJP-SAD combine’s candidate is a veteran face in city politics. He had won the seat in 2013.

9:05am: BJP’s Anil Dhiman leading on Bhoranj seat by 1364 votes in Himachal Pradesh, reports ANI

9am: Early trends indicate Congress leads in Karnataka’s Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats after first round of counting.

8am: Counting of votes begins in Rajouri Garden, MP’s Bandhavgarh: ANI

