Centre, states get notice on plea seeking return of unused land to farmers

india Updated: Jan 09, 2017 14:45 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Sunil Saxena/HT 18.09.2007 October2009

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and seven states on a plea seeking return of unused land, acquired for setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZs), to farmers.

A bench comprising chief justice JS Khehar and justices DY Chandrachud and LN Rao sought responses within four weeks from the Centre and states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the PIL.

The PIL filed by SEZ farmers protection, welfare associations -- an NGO -- has also sought a CBI probe in the matter.

It has been alleged that land has been acquired for setting up of SEZs by the states and mostly the land is lying unused and some corporates have rather taken loan on these plots.

