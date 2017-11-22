Centre to reimburse J-K government for relief to those affected in cross-border firing

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to reimburse the expenditure incurred by the Jammu and Kashmir government in providing relief to people affected due to cross-border firing and ceasefire violations.

Ministry sources said the new initiative will provide relief to those suffering losses in terms of damaged house, agriculture and livestock and the rates will be accorded as per guidelines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The decision is one among multiple measures taken by the Central government on Tuesday following discussions between the MHA and other Union ministries regarding infrastructure development in the Valley.

Representatives of the state government are also participating in the discussions.

The MHA has also advised the state government to withdraw cases against first-time offenders involved in stone pelting.

Among other issues that were discussed were “a huge power shortage in the state of Jammu and Kashmir” and demands of J&K police about making their ex gratia relief at par with the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF).

According to a senior home ministry official, the power ministry has been asked to allocate additional electricity to the tune of 800 mega watts during this winter season.

Similarly, the government has decided to step up its share of ex gratia relief to J&K Police personnel in cases where deaths occur in counter-insurgency operations or due to acts of violence by militant groups.

Previously, Rs 10 lakh was provided to the family of slain cops, of which the MHA would provide Rs 3 lakh and the state government’s share was the rest.” From now, Rs 18 lakh will be given from the state budget of the J&K government and an additional Rs 12 lakh will be reimbursed by the MHA,” a senior home ministry official said.