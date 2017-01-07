Chhattisgarh HC issues notice to govt, police over fake encounter of ‘Maoist’

Chhattisgarh high court on Friday issued notices to the state government and top police officials in connection with the alleged fake encounter of a person, claimed to be Maoist, in Kondagaon in November last year.

The Bilaspur bench of the court issued notices to state chief secretary, director general of police, inspector general of police (Bastar) and SP Kondagaon on a petition filed by the wife of the deceased, Bal Singh Sori, and local Congress MLA Mohan Markam.

Satish Verma, counsel of the petitioners, told Hindustan Times that the officials have been asked to respond to the notice within four weeks.

After the encounter, police claimed that Sori was an active Maoist. He hailed from Badekodre village of Kondagaon district of Bastar range.

However, the petitioners claimed that the encounter was “fake”, as Sori was picked by security personnel and was killed later. Sori was booked on charges of being a Maoist three years ago and acquitted by a court in Kondagaon in July 2015.

