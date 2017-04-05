Chhattisgarh: Security personnel accused of raping minor in Maoist-infested Sukma

Security personnel have been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a village in south Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday morning.

Senior police officers on Wednesday sought a detailed report on the allegations.

The girl’s father told mediapersons that a group of security personnel came to his hut early that day, and viciously attacked his family members. “The security personnel dragged my son out... then sexually assaulted my daughter. When I tried to intervene, they beat me up,” he said.

However, the girl and her family members are yet to register a complaint.

Tribal rights activist Soni Sori said she was informed about the incident over the phone on Tuesday. “I will go to the village with my team on Thursday, and accompany the victim’s family to the police station. As of now, they are too scared to approach the police,” she said.

Chhattisgarh special director general of police (Naxal operations) DM Awasthi said they are looking into the matter. “Taking note of media reports, I have sought a detailed report from the Sukma superintendent of police and Bastar inspector general,” he added.

Bastar district, where the village is located, is known to be a Maoist hotbed. Maoists had ambushed Central Reserve Police Force troopers in Sukma on March 11, killing 12 and stalling work on a crucial road.