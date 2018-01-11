Class 3 boy dies in Ghaziabad school, parents allege foul play

A Class 3 student in Ghaziabad who had been complaining of harassment for some time died mysteriously in his school, leading to allegations of foul play by his parents, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Katib, son of Sizauddin, went to his school as usual on Wednesday morning but later the family was told that he had died.

“We rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi where doctors said the student was brought dead and the body had been sent for autopsy. In the evening, we performed the last rites,” a distraught Sizauddin said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said: “We are awaiting the autopsy report. We will initiate legal action accordingly.”

Katib was a student of JD Shastri Public School at Loni in Ghaziabad, the family said.

“We rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi where doctors said the student was brought dead and the body had been sent for autopsy.” -- Sizauddin, boy’s father

Afsana, the boy’s mother, said: “My son had been complaining about his teacher ... He said he was being harassed in the school but we ignored it.”

School Manager Mahesh Kumar Sharma told the family that the student was initially taken to Dharampal Memorial Hospital in Loni and then to Delhi.

According to Afsana, the Delhi doctor said the child was admitted too late. Sizauddin said the entire sequence of events raises several questions.

“What happened to the boy after reaching the school? Why was he rushed to the Loni hospital and then to GTB Hospital? What happened in between? Why we were not intimated about the condition of the child earlier”, the father asked.