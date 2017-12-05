Cyclone Ockhi Live:Maharashtra schools shut post rain, Gujarat landfall tonight

After leaving a trail of destruction in the southern coast, Cyclone Ockhi is expected to make landfall in coastal Gujarat on Tuesday midnight with squally winds, which may cause heavy rains in several parts of the state during the next two days.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said, “The severe cyclonic storm Ockhi is now laid centred about 850 km south-southwest of Surat and is likely to cross south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by mid-night of December 5.”

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday declared holiday in schools and colleges in Mumbai and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the RoRo ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej across the Gulf of Khambhat has been suspended. The service, inaugurated recently by PM Narendra Modi, would resume on December 6 subject if the weather conditions are suitable.

Union Territories Daman, Diu and Dadra, Nagar Haveli will also be affected.

Live updates:

9.35pm:

Indian Navy's Sea King helicopter being used to carry relief material to #CycloneOckhi affected Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands. pic.twitter.com/O3KsPZpP7d — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

9.34pm: In Mumbai, roads leading to Dadar Chowpatty have been closed as precautionary measure.

9.30am: Heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, but Doppler radar is dysfunctional

The radar located at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba can carry out weather surveillance at a distance of 300km radius from its location. The radar provides long-range weather surveillance, detection and forecast for rainfall, cloud formation, thunderstorms and other weather conditions such as tropical storms. IMD officials said the dysfunctional radar would not affect weather predictions. Read full story

9.18am:

A NASA satellite passed over the Arabian Sea & found Tropical Cyclone Ockhi moving north as desert dust pushed into the region north of the storm: https://t.co/WMA1wCMKa8 pic.twitter.com/A2U5w2TrHz — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) December 5, 2017

9.15am:

Maharashtra prepares

Maharashtra went on a state of high alert to tackle the side-effect of the stormy weather. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced a “precautionary holiday’ on Tuesday (December 5) for all schools in the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, in view of the predictions for the cyclone.

Mumbai Disaster Management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory against visiting the beaches Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Western Railway (WR) said it has taken necessary precautions and made suitable arrangements in view of the warning about the cyclone. The WR’s engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks

Aftermath in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The death toll climbed to 28 in Kerala after a rescue team recovered two more bodies on Monday and officials said at least 90 people were still missing in the state. The Kerala government said a total of 530 fishermen have been rescued and 50 still untraced.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said a total of 2,604 fishermen out of the 2,864 caught in the cyclone Ockhi had been rescued and search for the remaining 260 was on.

Rescue operations continue

The central government has deployed 10 Coast Guard ships, 6 aircraft, 4 helicopters, 10 Navy ships for rescue and relief off the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep and Minicoy.