Dangal star Zaira Wasim spars with sports minister Vijay Goel for his hijab tweet

Dangal star Zaira Wasim, at the centre of a controversy over her meeting with chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday took exception to sports minister Vijay Goel likening her experiences to that of a Muslim woman breaking free of the veil and societal restrictions.

It all began with a tweet late on Thursday from Goel, a senior leader of the ruling BJP, that showed him in what appeared to be an art gallery, standing before a painting that showed two women – one in a hijab and another cowering in a cage.

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, ?????? ???? ?? ????? ??????? ????? ??? ??? ??? | More power to our daughters!

“This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinja torh kar hamari betiyan barhne lagi hai aage (Our daughters are breaking out of their cages and moving forward.) More power to our daughters!” Goel wrote.

Wasim’s riposte came in a set of tweets on Friday. She told Goel he should not have connected her to “such a discourteous depiction”. She also said that women in hijab are “beautiful and free”.

“Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine,” she said.

Goel replied to her tweets, saying she had wrongly interpreted his tweets. He said he appreciated Wasim’s work and wanted to discourage “evil and patriarchal notions”.

