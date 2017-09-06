Drivers of NCR, WCR divisions fight over new train, Antyodaya Express

While Indian Railways is facing a 20% shortage of train drivers, the recently-launched Antyodaya Express has a problem of plenty.

Senior railway officials realised it only last month on August 22, when the train reached Bharatpur at 10:53 pm en route to Bandra (Maharashtra) from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Dozens of drivers from the Kota division of the West Central Region (WCR) stopped the train at Bharatpur and pushed the driver Sandeep Mukherjee and his assistant Deepak Mahaur out of the train, according to the report filed by loco inspector M K Meena, who was also present in the engine at the time of incident.

Both Mukherjee and Mahaur belong to Agra division which falls under North Central Region (NCR).

Meena also alleged that the WCR drivers beat both Mukherjee and Mahuar but the Railway Police Force (RPF) remained mute spectators.

They also threatened some of their colleagues present in the engine of dire consequences if they travelled with the crew next time.

After that, they entered the engine and drove it to the Kota station, which is the next crew changing point.

The incident occurred due to overlapping schedule made by the two divisions — Kota (WCR) and Agra (NCR).

Documents in HT’s possession show that both divisions assigned their own crew to drive the train between Mathura to Kota for up and down trip.

FIGHT OVER NEW TRAIN

“It rarely happens that schedules of crew from the two divisions overlap,” said a train driver. “It’s also true that each division’s drivers enter into a rivalry to show their dominance on a new train.”

The weekly Antyodaya Express, which was launched by former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on August 13, starts from Bandra on Sunday 5:10 am to arrive in Gorakhpur the next day on Monday at 5:50 pm and returns from Gorakhpur at 3.15 am on Tuesday to arrive at Bandra at 4.15 pm.

Its first up-and-down trip was peaceful, but trouble started when it was returning from Gorakhpur in the second trip, said a senior railway official from the Kota division.

“The WCR drivers stopped the train for several hours but no senior official intervened,” he said.

“As a precautionary measure, the driver and assistant driver of NCR who took over the duty from Mathura carried more than a dozen people in the engine to ensure his safety,” says close railway sources.

“But on August 29, senior railway officials intervened and let the crew from Mathura drive the train till Kota.

SAFETY OF PASSENGERS AT RISK

Railway officials also highlighted how the whole incident posed a big question on the safety of the passengers.

“A train driver is supposed to concentrate on his job. He is not supposed to carry dozens of people for his safety inside the engine. The two divisions have risked the lives of passengers,” says the source.

On August 29, Indian Railway Loco Running Organisation, a registered association of train drivers, also wrote to the Railway Board narrating the whole issue.

On September 1, the Chief Passenger Traffic Manager of the NCR issued a letter of compromise under which it has been decided that on the Bandra-Gorakhpur trip, the WCR crew will drive the train from Kota to Mathura, and on the return trip, the NCR crew will take the train from Mathura to Kota.