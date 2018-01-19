Eight policemen injured in grenade blast in Pulwama

Eight policemen were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at Tehsil office in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town on Friday evening, police said.

In a press statement, a police spokesperson called it a”cowardly act” and said the injuries were minor.

“The injured were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment where from two of them ASI Mohammad Shafi and HC Ghulam Nabi were shifted to 92 Base hospital Badami Bagh for further treatment,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, five militants of he Jaish-e-Mohammed were gunned down as they were trying to infiltrate through the LoC at Uri in north Kashmir.