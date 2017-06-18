Girl gang raped, pushed out of train in Bihar’s Lakhisarai 

A teenage girl, a class 10 student, was allegedly gang raped by a group of persons in Lakhisarai district of south eastern Bihar, late night on Thursday. After forcing themselves upon her, the girl’s tormentors made her to board a train and pushed her out of it some distance away.

She was found in a critical condition from close to the railway track near the Jamui railway station, early Friday. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Patna medical college hospital. A case in connection with the incident has been registered at Chanan PS of Lakhisarai district.

Confirming the incident, Pankaj Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Lakhisarai, said one of the two main accused persons in the case had been arrested. A few others are also stated to be involved in the incident.

As per statement given to the police by the victim and her family members, the girl was picked up by the tormentors from close to her home on the night of June 15 when she ventured out on a convenience call.

When her abductors had their way with her, she was taken to Lakhochak halt station, located ahead of Kiul station on the railways main line, from where she was forced to board a train and subsequently pushed out of it when the train was approaching the Lakhisarai station, SDPO Kumar said.

After being found near the railway track, on June 16, the victim was first taken to a private clinic in Lakhisarai for treatment. On June 17, she was shifted to Sadar hospital, Lakhisarai, which was when the police came to know about the incident and recorded her statement, the SDPO said.

Thereafter, she was sent to PMCH for further treatment.

The SDPO said it had come to light in course of the police enquiry that the culprits, who had been identified by the victim, reside in neighbourhood of the victim. A police special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to arrest of the culprits.

Besides, constitution of a medical board had been recommended for medical examination of the victim, the SDPO added.

Earlier, in January this year, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, was allegedly gang-raped by three teachers and the headmaster of a government school in Bihar’s Jehanabad district.