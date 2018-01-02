Girls assaulted for meeting Muslim friends in Mangaluru

Two college girls accompanied by their Muslim friends out to celebrate a friend’s birthday in a zoo in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city were assaulted by a group of men, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident shows the girls being assaulted by one of the men despite the policeman escorting them out of the zoo.

Mangaluru police commissioner TR Suresh told the Hindustan Times that the incident occurred around 11am.

“Two girls and two boys, who were Muslims, went to the Nisargadhama to celebrate one person’s birthday when they were accosted by some youths there who assaulted them,” he said.

A local police officer said the four students had bunked college to celebrate at the zoo when around five men assaulted them. However, the officer said he could not yet reveal their identity and that the men have been detained but they are yet to be interrogated.

“It is not clear if the suspects are affiliated with any political organisation as yet,” the officer said.

Mangaluru had received national attention after several women were attacked by the Sri Rama Sene, a right-wing Hindutva group, for visiting a pub in 2009.

In 2012, the Hindu Jagrana Vedike, another Hindutva group, had attacked 12 people who were celebrating at a resort in the city.