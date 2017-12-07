Goa: 4-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool of guest house

The body of a four-year-old boy was found floating in the swimming pool of a guest house in Goa’s Candolim beach village on Thursday, police said.

Police suspect that the boy, whose parents live adjacent to the guest house, fell into the swimming pool and drowned.

“As per reports, the boy was a student of St. Teresa school, Candolim. He was at home due to annual gathering of his school,” said Calangute police inspector Jivba Dalvi.

In the afternoon, he stepped out of the house.

Police suspect that he fell into the swimming pool while playing and drowned.

“His body was spotted by his aunt,” Dalvi said.

Dalvi said there were no security guards or life guards available at the swimming pool of the guest house.

Police are awaiting postmortem report.