Gurgaon Fortis ‘overbilling’: Haryana govt says hospital guilty of negligence

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, was negligent in treating seven-year-old Adya Singh for dengue that led to her death two months ago.

The state health minister Anil Vij said that the Haryana govt will lodge a police case against the hospital for negligence.

“We have cancelled its drugs licence and would be writing to Medical Council of India (MCI) to cancel the licence of the hospital,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Vij shared the findings of the three-member committee set up to look into the charges by Adya’s family on negligence in treatment and overcharging.

“It was learnt during the investigation by our team that the Fortis had not been paying 20% discount in the treatment of patients belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) as land for the hospital had been taken on concessional rates.” He said action against it is also being taken.

The father of the child had alleged that the hospital billed him for 660 syringes and 2,700 gloves during his daughter’s 15-day hospital stay, besides prescribing expensive medicines. The 20-page itemised bill from the hospital came up to Rs 16 lakh.

The matter came to light when Union health minister JP Nadda responded to a family friend’s tweet of outrage over the billing. Following that, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan asked the Haryana government to conduct an investigation and submit an action-taken report in two weeks.