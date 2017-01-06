Honour killing suspected: Rohtak woman murdered by parents, cops collect half-burnt body from pyre

In a case of suspected honour killing, a woman in Rohtak was allegedly killed by her own family as she had opted for an inter-caste marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Seema, who married Pradeep of city’s Amrit Colony on December 21.

The victim’s husband said he had sent Seema to live with her parents, several days after they had run away from home, after they had agreed to come to terms with their marriage, and had even promised to hold a celebratory function. This was four days back, he added.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Pradeep found out that his wife was dead and was being cremated at a crematorium near Vaish School. He informed the police, which reached the spot when Seema’s body had already been set on fire. “We collected her half-burnt body from the funeral pyre by extinguishing the fire. The body has been sent for postmortem,” said DSP Pushpa Khatri, who is investigating the case.

The police said they have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (conspiracy with common intent) of the Indian Penal Code against parents of the victim and had arrested them.

“Her mother and father have been arrested and are being interrogated to find out if more people were involved,” the DSP added.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Angrezi Devi, said that her father was angry at Seema for marrying into a different caste. “Everyone wants their children to marry in the same caste. Seema’s father was angry at her. In the morning, he threatened her and then threw me out of the house. I don’t know how she died,” she said.