I&B ministry gives away charge of Indian film festival to public sector unit

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has given away charge of holding the country’s most extravagant film fete, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to a public sector unit.

So far, the department, the directorate of film festivals (DFF) handled operations. Orders have been issued to hand over charge to the national film development corporation (NFDC).

The changes, unexpected as they are, come a little more than two months before the 48th edition of the film festival begins in Goa.

NFDC has earlier been involved in organising the government’s second year anniversary bash, ‘Ek Nayi Subah’ and ‘Modi Fest’ the celebrations to mark Narendra Modi’s third year in office.

The order means that DFF, which has so far been organising all the film related events, including IFFI, the most important event in the film calendar will no longer have a role to play.

NFDC will have a free hand to chart out the plan for the film festival, spread over nine days. It will sign a memorandum of understanding with the ministry to frame the contours of the new engagement.

A film maker who has been associated with IFFI told HT on condition of anonymity that the “change” could indicate the ministry’s move to rope in professionals.

“There were too many complaints and glitches during the past few editions of IFFI. Complaints ranged from logistical problems to selection of films. But NFDC has barely two months to go, so we will have to see how the changes augur for the festival.”

A recommendation to hand over charge of the festival to a professional body was also made in a report submitted to the ministry a few years ago by a body of film makers that included Bharat Bala and Sudhir Mishra.