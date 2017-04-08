In love of nature | Jhajjar: A chartered accountant who left family business to grow flowers

When chartered accountant Vamika Bahety came to Delhi after her marriage two years ago, she found an easy option in joining her in-laws’ successful footwear business to utilise her skills in managing their accounts.

But when she learnt that her family’s two-acre land was lying idle in Tandaheri village of Haryana’s Jhajjar, the nature lover inside her refused to focus on accountancy anymore. A thorough research, a supportive family and a blend of technology and marketing was what it took for this 26-year-old to start floriculture on her land, which has garnered her a Rs 1.5-crore turnover in just over a year.

“When I informed my family about my desire to grow flowers on our land, they supported the idea and lent all their help. To make it more successful, we bought more land around ours. At present, we are cultivating on 13.5 acres,” she said.

With no background in agriculture whatsoever, Bahety’s journey to follow her passion was full of challenges, considering the skilled labour in this field is hard to find and to grow beautiful flowers, you need canal water that is scarce in Jhajjar, which is awaiting the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal.

She spent almost a year in doing her research, meeting floriculturists across region, analysing why this business would fade for many before it could blossom.

“Challenges were many. To tackle the water problem, we built our own storage system of 5 lakh litres on our land. From what I could find during my research, most farmers started this business for one-time government subsidy without thinking it through,” she shared.

She grows a variety of flowers, including Lilium, Gerbera, Rose, Gladiolus, Tube Rose (Rajnigandha) and Chrysanthemum (Guldaudi).

To take the business further, she now plans to set up hi-technology poly house with cooling pads and fans to control temperature, to grow Carnation in Haryana’s hot weather.

Besides agriculture, Bahety ensured the market of her crops was not limited to wholesale mandis. She tied up with banquet halls in Delhi national capital region (NCR) and started supplying flowers for the wedding season. “All my flowers are sold to banquet halls. There is no dearth of demand, especially during wedding season, when I even transport them to Jaipur and other neighbouring cities,” she said.