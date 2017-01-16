India intervenes after Bahrain company fails to pay salaries to Indian workers

India has taken up with Bahrain at a high level the issue of non-payment of salary to Indian workers, one of whom died during a protest against the employer, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

“M/s GP Zachariadis Overseas Ltd., a construction company which employs nearly 1,500 Indian workers has been faced with severe financial hardship. This has resulted in non-payment of salary/dues to workers employed by the company. On 3rd January 2017, nearly 350 workers at a site went on strike due to non-payment of salary for nearly two months.

“After intervention of the mission in association with the labour ministry, the company paid the pending salaries on 4th January, 2017,” ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

The company again failed to pay the next salary, which was due on 12th January 2017, he said, adding the Mission had immediately taken up the matter with the ministry of labour, which had called the company management for a joint meeting the same day.

“On 15th January, nearly 200 workers of the company started a protest due to non-payment of their salary. The company had approached the Bahraini Police authorities to intervene in the matter.

“During the protest, one of the workers Narayanan Pitchai, an Indian national, fainted and this happened when the police authorities reached the site. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

The police authorities have confirmed to the embassy that since it was a peaceful protest, no police action was taken against them, the spokesperson said.

Several workers on protest have also conveyed to the embassy officials that no action was taken by the police authorities on the protesters, he added.

“The embassy has taken up the matter at a high level. Bahraini authorities have expressed regret over the incident and have assured that safety and well-being of all workers, including Indian nationals, remains their first priority. They have also conveyed that they would do their best on this matter,” Swarup said.

On Sunday, Swarup had also tweeted that “following up on labour issues in the Gulf. MoS @Gen_VKSingh visits Manama, holds talks with Ministers of Labour & Interior of Bahrain.”