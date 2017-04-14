‘It was a do-or-die situation’: Army officials after video of Kashmiri man tied to jeep emerges

A video purportedly showing a Kashmiri man strapped to the front of an army jeep may have triggered outrage in Kashmir but army officials say it was a “do or die” situation during an attack by local residents in Budgam.

Army sources said a five-vehicle convoy led by a major was carrying 12 poll officials when they came under heavy stone-pelting by locals, including women, who showered the cars with stones from rooftops in Budgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The stone attack sent things spinning out of control…it was do or die,” said the official.

“The major who volunteered to serve in Kashmir took the call, deciding not to open fire and unleash bloodbath.”

The army has said it is probing the video and police registered an FIR after the video sparked condemnation, including from former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Local Kashmiris said the man strapped to the jeep in the video was Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Beerwah, and that the clip was shot at Gundipora in Budgam, around 10 kilometers away. Abdullah is the MLA from Beerwah.

HT couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video but it was uploaded on April 9, when eight civilians were killed by security forces during protests as Srinagar went to the polls.