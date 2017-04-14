 ‘It was a do-or-die situation’: Army officials after video of Kashmiri man tied to jeep emerges | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘It was a do-or-die situation’: Army officials after video of Kashmiri man tied to jeep emerges

india Updated: Apr 14, 2017 20:20 IST
Rahul Singh
Indian Army

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the scene of an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar on April 3.(AFP File Photo)

A video purportedly showing a Kashmiri man strapped to the front of an army jeep may have triggered outrage in Kashmir but army officials say it was a “do or die” situation during an attack by local residents in Budgam.

Army sources said a five-vehicle convoy led by a major was carrying 12 poll officials when they came under heavy stone-pelting by locals, including women, who showered the cars with stones from rooftops in Budgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The stone attack sent things spinning out of control…it was do or die,” said the official.

Read more

“The major who volunteered to serve in Kashmir took the call, deciding not to open fire and unleash bloodbath.”

The army has said it is probing the video and police registered an FIR after the video sparked condemnation, including from former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Local Kashmiris said the man strapped to the jeep in the video was Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Beerwah, and that the clip was shot at Gundipora in Budgam, around 10 kilometers away. Abdullah is the MLA from Beerwah.

HT couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video but it was uploaded on April 9, when eight civilians were killed by security forces during protests as Srinagar went to the polls.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you