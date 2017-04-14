 J-K CM seeks report from police on incidents in ‘disturbing’ videos | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

J-K CM seeks report from police on incidents in ‘disturbing’ videos

india Updated: Apr 14, 2017 16:21 IST
PTI
Kashmir protesters

One of the video shows a man tied to a jeep as a human shield against protesters.(Screengrab)

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought a report from the state police on the “disturbing” videos of “unacceptable” incidents which have emerged from the Budgam district from the day of polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The chief minister expressed concern over the disturbing videos being circulated on social media and has directed the police to “submit a detailed report about the incidents so that necessary action is taken”, official sources said.

They said Mehbooba, while expressing concern over the incidents caught on camera, has maintained that such incidents were “unacceptable”.

Three videos from the polling day in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat have gone viral.

In one of the vidoes, a CRPF man on polling duty is seen being heckled by protestors in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

In the second video, a stone-pelting protestor is shot dead by security forces personnel from close range outside a polling station.

In another video, army men have tied a youth to a jeep for using as a human shield against stone-pelters in Beerwah area of the district on April 9.

Read more

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you