J-K CM seeks report from police on incidents in ‘disturbing’ videos

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought a report from the state police on the “disturbing” videos of “unacceptable” incidents which have emerged from the Budgam district from the day of polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The chief minister expressed concern over the disturbing videos being circulated on social media and has directed the police to “submit a detailed report about the incidents so that necessary action is taken”, official sources said.

They said Mehbooba, while expressing concern over the incidents caught on camera, has maintained that such incidents were “unacceptable”.

Three videos from the polling day in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat have gone viral.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

In one of the vidoes, a CRPF man on polling duty is seen being heckled by protestors in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

In the second video, a stone-pelting protestor is shot dead by security forces personnel from close range outside a polling station.

In another video, army men have tied a youth to a jeep for using as a human shield against stone-pelters in Beerwah area of the district on April 9.

Read more