Jallikattu protests Live: Tamil Nadu CM says high chance bull-taming sport will be held in 1-2 days

Thousands continued to stage protests on Friday against the ban on Jallikattu as the Tamil Nadu government said it has drafted an ordinance to ensure that the bull-taming sport is held in the state.

Protesters have thronged Chennai’s signature Marina Beach, and cities and towns across the state. The crowd was disappointed after the Centre dodged the state’s appeal for an ordinance to skirt the court ban on the bull-taming sport, which activists claim amounts to animal cruelty.

Celebrities and sportspersons have rallied behind demonstrators in Tamil Nadu, demanding that Jallikattu be allowed in the state during Pongal festivities.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman tweeted that he would fast on Friday to “support the spirit” of Tamil Nadu. Referring to the Supreme Court’s 2014 ban on Jallikattu, superstar Rajinikanth too chimed in: “Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture.”

Here are the live updates:

9:20am: The state government exercised considerable pressure on the Centre to ensure that the home ministry passes the ordinance quickly, sources in the AIADMK tell HT.

After the draft ordinance is vetted by the ministry, it will then be delivered to President Pranab Mukherjee who will have to approve it for the Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao to officially promulgate it.

9am: Even after Tamil Nadu CM’s assurance, protesters at Marina Beach in Chennai say they will only call of the agitation after a formal order is received revoking the Jallikattu ban: TV reports

8:30am: CM Panneerselvam says he has spoken to legal experts and Tamil Nadu has readied an ordinance to bypass Jallikattu ban... We will revoke the ban on Jallikattu with the ordinance. “The Centre has assured its support.”

“A draft ordinance is ready, and has been sent to the home ministry. I believe the draft would be approved in 1-2 days, which will pave way for Jallikattu... I request all protesters to call off their demonstration.”

“There is a high chance Jallikattu will be held in the next 1-2 days.”

Had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalikattu law by the state: TN CM pic.twitter.com/GyB8lROUia — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

An ordinance will be promulgated to allow Jallikattu to be played: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam #Jallikattu @htTweets — Aditya Iyer (@Theadityaiyer) January 20, 2017

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had said on Thursday that it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable Jallikattu.

8:20am: AIADMK lawmakers will meet home minister Rajnath Singh at noon on Friday to discuss the Jallikattu ban, TV reports say.

A day before, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an ordinance on Jallikattu. Modi, however, remained non-committal on the contentious issue, saying the matter was in the Supreme Court.

8:15am: Tamil Nadu opposition DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi will hold a ‘rail roko’ protest at Chennai Egmore railway station in support of Jallikattu on Friday, ANI reports.

8am: Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam, ask media to not cover their silent protest against Jallikattu and “focus on the youth at Marina beach”.

7:45am: Protests continue at Chennai’s Marina Beach. Schools across Tamil Nadu to remain closed for the day.