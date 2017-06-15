Justice Karnan controversy calls for greater scrutiny of judiciary: Law minister

The case of controversial former Calcutta high court judge CS Karnan calls for greater scrutiny and screening of the judiciary, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

“As regards a specific case of a specific judge, I would not like to make any comment, except observe that may be there is a case for greater scrutiny and screening of judiciary. The particular incident you have quoted only underscores the compelling need,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The minister was asked to comment on the failure of state machinery to implement a Supreme Court order to send Karnan behind bars for six months for contempt of court.

Justice Karnan had last week ended his tenure as a fugitive from law.

He has been evading arrest since May 9 after being sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of court by the Supreme Court.

He has the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar had passed the unprecedented arrest order against Karnan.

Justice Karnan was appointed a judge of the Madras high court in 2009. He was transferred to the Calcutta HC on March 11, 2016.

He was transferred from the Madras HC for his repeated allegations and run-ins with its then chief justice and fellow judges.

The high court judge had on February 15, 2016 stayed his transfer order, which was suspended by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had even asked the chief justice of the Madras HC not to assign Karnan any judicial work.