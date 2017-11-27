Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: I want my freedom, says Hadiya; SC tells her to return to college

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Hadiya, a 24-year-old Hindu woman from Kerala who converted to Islam to marry, back to her homeopathy college in Tamil Nadu’s Salem to complete her studies.

The order came after the 24-year-old told the court, “I want to meet my husband. I want to complete my studies and want to live my life according to my faith and as a good citizen.”

Hadiya, whose marriage to Shafin Jahan was annulled by the Kerala high court and her custody given to her parents, told the SC, “I want my freedom. I have been in unlawful custody for last 11 months.”

Before Hadiya spoke in the court, the court and National Investigation Agency were engaged in a debate for over 105 minutes. The NIA wanted its probe report into alleged instances of conversions in Kerala before speaking to Hadiya. The woman’s father insisted on a closed hearing which was opposed by the husband’s lawyer.

The hearing in open court went beyond the closing time of 5pm and resumes in January.

The case is being closely followed for the bearing it will have on inter-religious marriages and an adult woman’s right to choose her partner.

Born Akhila Ashokan, Hadiya married Jahan without her family’s consent last December. Her father, Ashokan KM, who retired from the army, approached the high court in May, alleging in his petition that there was a “well-oiled systematic mechanism” for conversion and Islamic radicalisation that had trapped his daughter, often referred to as “love jihad” by right-wing Hindu groups.

The high court struck down Hadiya and Shafin’s marriage, calling it a “sham”, but the husband moved the Supreme Court, which in its last hearing on October 30 said Hadiya’s consent as an adult was “prime”.

The NIA, which is probing her conversion, has submitted a probe report to the court.

At the heart of the matter is whether Hadiya’s parents have the power to override her decision. The government has said parental authority can be invoked in cases where someone is manipulated or indoctrinated.

The SC had said before examining the so-called love jihad issue, it would like to ascertain if Hadiya had voluntarily converted to Islam.