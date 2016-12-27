Mayawati says BSP followed rules to deposit money, attacks BJP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati addressed a press conference on Tuesday, a day after reports surfaced that the Enforcement Directorate has detected cash deposits totalling over Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to her party and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party her brother, Anand.

On Monday, ED officials said they visited the Karol Bagh branch of the United Bank of India and found huge deposits made in these two accounts after demonetisation. For her part, Mayawati accused the BJP of giving an impetus to a possible Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Here are the highlights from the press conference:

12:05pm: BSP followed rules and procedure to deposit its money in bank.

12:07pm: I have been in UP since August 31 and collected money through donations. The money was collected before demonetisation.

12:10pm: Mayawati accuses BJP of anti-Dalit mentality.

12:11pm: Casteist forces don’t want a Dalit woman to come up.

12:11pm: BJP is misusing the state machinery to malign the name of BSP party.

12:13pm: My younger brother Anand has his own business and deposited money in bank accounts according to IT rules.

12:15pm: BJP-managed channels and newspapers blew the matter out of proportion.

12:16pm: BJP should explain how much money did it deposit in banks before November 8 (the day demonetisation was announced).

12:17pm: Money deposited by other parties in bank doesn’t come up for discussion.

12:20pm: I have faith in the people of Uttar Pradesh. They will support the BSP despite the allegations.

12:22pm: BJP and company have been harassing us since 2007, but this will not have any impact.

12:25pm: BJP is shaken and has hatched a disgusting conspiracy against BSP and my family.

12:27pm: One more decision like demonetisation by the BJP, and BSP will not need to spend much to win UP elections.

12:30pm: BSP follows I-T rules. I want to remind BJP that.