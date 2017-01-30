Madras HC notice to Tamil Nadu, police chief over Jallikattu violence

The Madras high court bench in Madurai on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu home secretary and the director general of police on a PIL seeking judicial probe into alleged excesses by police while dispersing jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur and other places in the district on January 23.

Issuing the notice on a petition filed by a man named P Kanagavel, a division bench comprising Justices A Selvam and P Kalaiarasan directed the state home secretary, the DGP, the Madurai city police commissioner and the district superintendent of police to file their counter affidavits before February 15.

People protest at Alanganallu in Madurai demanding lifting of the ban on jallikattu. (PTI File)

The petitioner also claimed that several protesters were detained illegally.

He prayed for a judicial inquiry into the police action against the demonstrators, besides seeking a direction to the state government to provide proper treatment to those injured.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) opposed it, saying a case had been registered against the petitioner as well and hence the PIL was not filed in public interest.

He also claimed that 10 buses and three police vehicles were damaged in the violence allegedly by the agitators. 48 people had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he added.

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with police near Chennai’s Marina beach. (PTI File)

On January 23, police had used force to disperse the jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur, famous for the bull- taming sport.

A plea for a CBI probe had been made in the Madras high court’s principal seat, also alleging police excesses against the jallikattu protesters in Chennai.

