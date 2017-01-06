Madras high court dismisses PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Amma

The Madras high court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre to announce Bharat Ratna for late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar, rejected the PIL filed by Managing Trustee of Tamil Nadu Centre for Public Interest Litigation K K Ramesh.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam had on December 19 last year urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5.

At its first meeting on December 10 after Jayalalithaa’s death, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had decided to recommend her name for Bharat Ratna and to propose to the Centre to install her life-size bronze statue in the Parliament.