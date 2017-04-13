Mecca Masjid blast accused Aseemanand seeks court’s permission to go out of Hyderabad

Swami Aseemanand, an accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, on Thursday moved a local court seeking its permission to go out of Hyderabad to see his ailing mother and for his own medical treatment.

Aseemanand on Thursday appeared before the court of the Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge and filed a petition through his counsel, seeking permission to visit his mother.

In his petition to the court, Aseemanand requested permission to go out of Hyderabad saying he has to see his aged mother, who is ailing (in West Bengal), and also for the treatment of his own ailments

The court earlier had granted bail to Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, a co-accused in the case, on March 23.

Both of them were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with two sureties of the same amount.

They were also directed not to leave Hyderabad without court’s permission and remain present in the city for the trial when required.

Aseemanand was released from Chanchalguda jail here on March 31.

In his petition to the court, Aseemananad also said he has to attend court cases too against him in Panchkula.

The court posted the matter for hearing on April 21.

Swami Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, had been on the run since 2008 till his arrest on November 19, 2010 from Haridwar for his alleged role in the blast at historic Mecca Masjid here on May 18, 2007 in which nine people had been killed.

On March 8 this year, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer blast case by a Jaipur court. He was then brought from Jaipur and lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison here.