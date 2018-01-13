Minor girl’s brutalised body found with mutilated private parts in Haryana’s Jind

In yet another horrific reminder of the December 16 Delhi gangrape, a minor girl’s brutalised body, with her private parts mutilated and liver ruptured, was found in Haryana’s Jind.

The body was found near a canal in Budhakhera village of Jind’s Safidon town on Friday night. Police said the victim has been identified as a resident of Jhansa village in Kurukshetra. She went missing on January 9.

The body was found without any clothes in the lower parts. It was sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for postmortem. Dr SK Dhattarwal, head of the forensics department at PGIMS, said the victim had injuries on her face and inside the mouth, suggesting that she was kidnapped by multiple persons who prevented her from making noise.

“The autopsy suggests this was an act of frustration. All the damage to her private parts seems to have been done after she was drowned and murdered. This was the work of more than one person who failed to sexually assault the victim while she was alive,” said Dr Dhattarwal.

The Jind police have constituted two special investigation teams (SIT) under two DSP-rank officers to probe the incident.

“It is possible that her body was dumped in the canal somewhere else and someone here pulled it out,” DSP Kaptan Singh, leading one of the SITs said.

He said the doctors have confirmed the victim was murdered 24-48 hours earlier.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown at Safidon police station. Police said suitable sections of the IPC will be added once they get the post-mortem report.

The incident comes barely a month after the state was shaken by the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hisar, whose private parts were mutilated by inserting a wooden stick.