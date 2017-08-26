Molested 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in Rajasthan village

A minor girl committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Sanora village on Saturday, three days after three youths molested and attempted to rape her.

According to the victim’s father, the 15-year-old was returning from the fields on Wednesday when a neighbor overpowered her and took her to a secluded field. The accused was joined by two accomplices and all three of them tried to rape the minor.

The accused fled the spot after the deceased’s mother heard her daughter’s screams and reached the field.

The victim’s father said the accused warned them against approaching the police and filing a complaint. The girl reportedly took the extreme step and hung herself as she feared losing face in the society.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and POCSO, police said.