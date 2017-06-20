MP farmers plan a ‘shavasana’ protest against police firing, govt policies

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh will do ‘shavasana’ (a corpse pose) exactly when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the nation in International Yoga Day programme across the country on June 21.

The farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh headed by Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ will lodge their protest through practice of this yoga posture as their demands for loan waiver and better prices for the agriculture produce are yet to be met. They have also been demanding action against administrative and police officials responsible for the firing by police in Mandsaur on June 6 which left five farmers dead and several injured.

“We will practise shavasana as we have been rendered as ‘shava’ (corpse) by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. Hence, we want to send out a message to him about our present status,” said Shivkumar Sharma talking to the Hindustan Times.

Sharma who formed his organisation after he was expelled from RSS backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh which he headed in Madhya Pradesh till a few years back said the farmers would gather at squares in cities and towns and would perform shavasana. “We have no other posture than this to perform on Yoga day given our miserable conditions,” said Sharma.

The farmers in the state staged a chakka jam for three hours on national highways on June 16. They have resolved to continue their agitation till their demands are met.

However, Madhya Pradesh Patidar Samaj which lost at least four of its members in the police firing and another member in police lathi charge don’t seem to be much enthusiastic about the protest programme on June 21.

Talking to the Hindustan Times over phone MP Patidar Samaj president Mahendra Patidar said he didn’t think farmers had time to take part in such a protest. “The farmers are engaged with Kharif crop related agriculture activities these days and they are eagerly waiting for rains. Any protest programme on the organisation part will be decided only after the sowing for kharif crop is over.”

Talking to the Hindustan Times state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the farmers organisations must understand that the state government in general and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in particular were sensitive to their needs as the government had taken a number of measures to make agriculture a profitable proposition.