Maharashtra bandh Live: AC local trains cancelled in Mumbai, schools shut in Thane

Dalit activists have called a bandh in Maharashtra on Wednesday to protest violence in Pune that left a man dead. Authorities have stepped up security in several cities, including capital Mumbai, as tension prevails in the state.

Violent protests hit Mumbai, Pune and other cities a day ago, with protesters damaging buses, blocking roads and railway lines and forcing shops to shut after unrest during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-Peshwa war.

School buses will stay off roads in Mumbai in view of the bandh. The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses on Wednesday over security reasons.

11:30am: Banks and offices are open in Mumbai but many shops closed. Protesters force shops and hawkers to shut business in Parel in central Mumbai and several other localities.

11:22am: Suburban train services on Central Railway --- comprising the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines --- are running uninterrupted. A few minutes of protest took place at Diwa, Titwala and Vasind but railway staff, RPF and GRP officials cleared the path immediately to resume services. Due to this, a couple of trains were delayed for 5-10 minutes: Sunil Udasi, CPRO, central railway

11:20am: 13 BEST buses damaged due to stone pelting in Mumbai so far. RPI protesters demonstrate at the wholesale APMC Market in Navi Mumbai.

11:18am: Dalit protesters gather and block entire Akurli Road in the western suburb of Kandivli that leads to the railway station in Mumbai.

11:15am: Air-conditioned local train cancelled for today in Mumbai.

Update - Large number of protestors have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station from about 9.55 hrs, disrupting rail traffic. Administration & Security Forces are making all efforts to normalise the train operations @drmbct @rpfwrbct pic.twitter.com/KTPgmenWvF — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 3, 2018

10:27am: Inter state bus services from Karnataka-Maharashtra temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

10:25am: Protesters halt buses and auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane, also deflate bus tyres.

10:12am: Auto-rickshaw service is unaffected in Mumbai though those are not running in some parts of Thane and Dombivali: Shashank Rao, leader of the Mumbai auto union.

10:08am: Internet services suspended in Aurangabad, bus operations also affected, reports ANI.

10:07am: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal and Congress MP Rajni Patil, among others, give adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha on Bhima Koregaon violence. Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.

9:55am: All trains services running normal in Pune division, security in place to maintain the situation, says divisional security commissioner D Vikas.

9:37am: Many schools in Thane shut. The administration says “considered safety and security of students”.

9:35am: The Savitribai Phule Pune University postponed its exam for M Com to avoid possible inconvenience to the students due to the bandh. Many schools preferred not to take attendance and asked parents to take a call on whether to send their children or not.

9:22am: People seen waiting near Thane’s Vartak Nagar due to less auto-rickshaws and other transport in the state. Buses and autos in various parts of Thane city were stopped forcibly. A stone-pelting incident was reported at Shastri Nagar but the police nabbed the protesters immediately.

Protesters also stopped buses and autos on the Eastern Express Highway. Most autos in Thane and Kalyan stayed off roads. Most shops too remained closed in the morning.

9:17am: Bus services towards Pune’s Baramati and Satara suspended till further orders.

9:16am:

Some protesters are not allowing dispatch & reception of suburban trains at Virar. Administration & Security staff making every effort to normalise the situation. Due to this, Services are delayed. @drmbct @rpfwrbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 3, 2018

9:00am: Mumbai Dabbawallas Association decides not to run its delivery service. Subhash Talekar, head of the association, says it’s difficult to deliver “of tiffins on time”.

8:55am: “Don’t believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation” Mumbai Police tell residents.

8:45am: “Protesters tried to disrupt railway services at Thane but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now,” ANI quotes CPRO of the Central Railway as saying.

8:25am: Section 144 (prohibitory orders) will be in place in Maharashtra’s Thane till January 4 midnight, reports news agency ANI. Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station.

Airlines waive charges

Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no-show due to the ongoing unrest. Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and 3.

Private carrier Jet Airways has extended the waiver to its customers till January 3. Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for January 2 and January 3. However, IndiGo, in a statement later said, it has extended the waiver on cancellation fee and no show for January as well for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune.

Mumbai on the boil

In suburban Mumbai on Tuesday, protests erupted in Ghatkopar, Chembur, Powai, Mulund and Thane, as activists from different factions of the Republican Party of India (RPI) took to the streets. The police detained about 100 people across the city.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the unrest in Pune. He also said the CID would investigate the death of Rahul Phatangale, 28, who died after being struck in the head by stones on Monday.

The incident has taken a political turn with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar announcing a Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday. Various Left parties as well as Maratha community outfit Sambhaji Brigade have supported his bandh call, he said.

Through Tuesday, protesters damaged at least 20 government buses in Mumbai and halted services on the city’s harbour line for about 25 minutes.

In Thane, hundreds of protesters sat on the roads, forced shops to down shutters and smashed seven state-owned buses. The arterial Eastern Express Highway and other roads saw massive traffic jams due to protests. Reports of violence and stone-pelting also came from Pune, Solapur, Nagpur and parts of the Vidarbha region, the police said.

Bhima Koregaon

Hundreds of thousands of people gather at Bhima Koregaon every year to mark the anniversary of an 1818 war between the British and the Peshwa. Many Dalit leaders believe the war was won by the British with the help of Dalit soldiers in the regiment, who defeated a large army of the Peshwa, who was alleged to have instituted oppressive caste practices.

The celebrations gathered momentum in 1927 after BR Ambedkar visited the spot and called the Bhima Koregaon battle a war against caste. Historians are divided on the subject. But this year, the celebrations have been controversial, with several right-wing groups, such as the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasangh calling the event anti-national.

Leaders react

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, blamed the government for not preventing Monday’s violence near Bhima Koregaon.

“People from the village told me that some outsiders who belonged to right-wing organisations incited violence. Thousands of people gather at the spot every year, but there is no history of violence at this commemoration. Anticipating a large gathering on the occasion of the bicentenary, the government authorities should have taken due precautions,” Pawar said.

The chief minister defended the administration and said six companies of police were deployed given the estimated 300,000 people expected at the venue.Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Fadnavis over the phone for updates on the situation.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohit Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.”