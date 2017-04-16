Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai airports on high alert after hijack threat

Security at three major international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai has been stepped up after agencies were informed about a possible hijack attempt of an aircraft from these facilities.

Officials said a high alert warning has been issued to the three facilities after the Mumbai policereceived an e-mail on Saturday night from a woman living there.

The e-mail mentions that the woman overheard six boys talking about a possible aircraft hijack attempt at these facilities, they said.

The Mumbai police shared the e-mail with all security and intelligence agencies.

Read: Delhi airport on alert: Seven ‘terrorists’ seen in army uniforms

A meeting of all stakeholders at these airports was convened and the input was declared specific and actionable, they said.

CISF director general OP Singh confirmed to PTI that the security apparatus at these airports has been put on “an enhanced alert and protocols have been stepped up”.

Special anti-sabotage sweeps are being undertaken at these airports since Sunday morning and security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), have enhanced frisking of passengers, baggage scanning, pre-emabarkation checks and patrols in the vicinity of the airports, they said.

The CISF has called in its sniffer dog squads and quick reaction teams for undertaking sanitisation drills at the airports, they said, adding airlines have been asked to remain extra vigilant.

Read: Laptops, tablets banned on airplanes: What’s the threat and why now?

“However, there is no reason to panic and all the operations at these airports will be normal and without any hassle to passengers,” a senior officer who is part of airports security team said.

The police are probing the contents of the e-mail and trying to get in touch with the sender.