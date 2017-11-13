Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump in Manila, says India, US working for future interests of Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a range of key issues, including defence and security, when they met in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Monday. (LIVE UPDATES)

“Relations between India and the US are growing,” Modi told the media ahead of the bilateral meeting where the two leaders were understood to have discussed the security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region and several other matters of mutual interests, including ways to boost bilateral trade.

“Our relations go beyond bilateral ties and we are working for the future interests of Asia and humanity,” Modi, who arrived in the Philippines on Sunday on a three-day visit, said.

Modi will attend the 15th India-Asean Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila. On Sunday, Modi and Trump interacted at a gala dinner hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

The quad move

Monday’s meeting between Modi and Trump in the Philippines capital came a day after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held talks to give shape to the much-talked-about quadrilateral alliance to keep the strategically important Indo-Pacific region free, open and inclusive.

The push for the quadrilateral alliance comes against the backdrop of China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. The US has been favouring a larger role for India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

The term Indo-Pacific gained currency recently, with its usage growing across diplomatic and security circles in US, Australia, India and Japan. Beijing prefers “Asia-Pacific” but to many the term placed an authoritarian China too firmly at the centre.

Trump and his officials used the term repeatedly through his five-nation tour that concludes in Manila. In fact, White House recently described the alliance as a “linchpin for stability, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific”.

Trump had on Saturday praised India’s “astounding” growth after it opened up its economy and also lauded Modi, saying the Indian leader was working successfully to bring the vast country and its people together.

Speaking at a gathering of CEOs on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang, President Trump had cited India as one of the countries in the Indo-Pacific region making strides.