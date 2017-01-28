 New governors take charge in Meghalaya and Arunachal after Shanmuganathan’s resignation | india-news | Hindustan Times
New governors take charge in Meghalaya and Arunachal after Shanmuganathan’s resignation

india Updated: Jan 28, 2017 18:32 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hinduswatn Times, Guwahati
Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was given additional charge of Meghalaya, took oath in Shillong on Saturday evening.(HT Photo)

New governors took charge in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on Saturday, two days after the incumbent in Shillong, V Shanmuganathan, resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations.

Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was given additional charge of Meghalaya, took oath in Shillong on Saturday evening.

Nagaland governor PB Acharya, who got additional responsibility of Arunachal Pradesh, was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

Shanmuganathan resigned on Thursday night after a young job aspirant accused him of molestation and nearly 100 Raj Bhawan employees wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him.

Besides Meghalaya, the 67-year-old Shanmuganathan was holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was also the governor of Manipur for a year from September 2015 to August 2016.

President Pranab Mukherjee accepted his resignation on Friday and gave additional responsibilities to Purohit and Acharya.

